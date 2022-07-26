US structural pipe and tube exports down 18.9 percent in May

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 18:10:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,316 mt in May 2022, down 18.9 percent from April but up 20.6 percent from May 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $22.1 million in May, compared to $26.1 million in the previous month and $16.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in May with 6,111 mt, compared to 8,046 mt in April and 5,595 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,316 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in May.