﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 18.9 percent in May

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 18:10:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,316 mt in May 2022, down 18.9 percent from April but up 20.6 percent from May 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $22.1 million in May, compared to $26.1 million in the previous month and $16.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in May with 6,111 mt, compared to 8,046 mt in April and 5,595 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,316 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in May.


Tags: Pipe Tubing  Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube imports down 10.8 percent in May

25 Jul | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.9 percent in April

23 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 4.9 percent in April

07 Jun | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 33.6 percent in March

18 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 50.8 percent in March

17 May | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.6 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 5.9 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January

24 Mar | Steel News

US domestic energy pipe prices “largely unknown” as producers reassess the market

10 Mar | Tube and Pipe

US ITC votes to continue AD/CVD on rectangular pipe and tube from Turkey, Korea and Mexico

04 Mar | Steel News