US structural pipe and tube exports down 14.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 19:54:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,957 mt in September 2021, down 14.7 percent from August and down 7.9 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $21.0 million in September, compared to $21.5 million in the previous month and $12.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in September with 5,041 mt, compared to 6,525 mt in August and 6,086 mt in September 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,514 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.