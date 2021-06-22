US structural pipe and tube exports down 14.1 percent in April

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 19:55:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,101 mt in April 2021, down 14.1 percent from March and up 17.2 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $16.8 million in April, compared to $17.2 million in the previous month and $10.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in April with 5,675 mt, compared to 6,597 mt in March and 3,735 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,113 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in April.