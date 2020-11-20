US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.6 percent in September

Friday, 20 November 2020 20:57:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,572 mt in September 2020, down 10.6 percent from August but up 3.1 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.6 million in September, compared to $14.8 million in the previous month and $13.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in September with 6,028 mt, compared to 5,269 mt in August and 5,112 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,789 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.