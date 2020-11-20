﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.6 percent in September

Friday, 20 November 2020 20:57:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,572 mt in September 2020, down 10.6 percent from August but up 3.1 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.6 million in September, compared to $14.8 million in the previous month and $13.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in September with 6,028 mt, compared to 5,269 mt in August and 5,112 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,789 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.


Tags: pipe  North America  USA  tubular  imp/exp statistics  trading  tubing   |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Nov

US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in September
11  Nov

US standard pipe imports down 14.5 percent in September
09  Nov

US OCTG imports down 49.6 percent in September
05  Nov

US DOC launches anti-circumvention inquiry into OCTG allegedly made with Chinese HRC
26  Oct

US OCTG exports down 13.5 percent in August