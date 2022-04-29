US Steel reports $822 million in net earnings for Q1

Friday, 29 April 2022 23:05:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

US Steel reported first quarter 2022 net earnings of $882 million, compared to first quarter 2021 net earnings of $91 million. Net sales in Q1 2022 totaled $5.23 billion, compared to net sales of $3.66 billion in Q1 2021.

Total steel shipments in Q1 totaled 3.69 million net tons, compared to 3.91 million nt in the prior year quarter. Raw steel capacity utilization in Q1 totaled 68 percent for flat-rolled operations (compared to 62 percent in Q1 2021), 74 percent for mini-mill operations (compared to 75 percent), and 70 percent for tubular operations (compared to 42 percent).

As for an outlook, US Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt commented, “We currently expect the second quarter to be the company’s all-time best second quarter as our balanced customer portfolio, raw materials integration and operating leverage is expected to expand adjusted EBITDA and support another quarter of strong EBITDA margin and cash generation. With each quarter of record performance and continued on-time and on-budget progress on our strategic investments, we believe U. S. Steel is well positioned to earn a significantly higher multiple as we demonstrate improved earnings performance, higher free cash flow, increasing direct returns to stockholders and outstanding leadership in innovation and research and development.”