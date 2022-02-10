US steel mill shipments up down 0.3 percent in December, up 16.9 percent in 2021

Thursday, 10 February 2022 02:02:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of December 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,871,639 net tons, an 11.7 percent increase from the 7,049,785 net tons shipped in December 2020. Shipments were down 0.3 percent from the 7,893,990 net tons shipped in the previous month, November 2021.

Shipments for full year 2021 were 94,719,681 net tons, a 16.9 percent increase compared to 2020 full year shipments of 81,000,300.

A comparison of shipments for full year 2021 to full year 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 18 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 15 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 12 percent.