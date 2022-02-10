﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments up down 0.3 percent in December, up 16.9 percent in 2021

Thursday, 10 February 2022 02:02:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of December 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,871,639 net tons, an 11.7 percent increase from the 7,049,785 net tons shipped in December 2020. Shipments were down 0.3 percent from the 7,893,990 net tons shipped in the previous month, November 2021.

Shipments for full year 2021 were 94,719,681 net tons, a 16.9 percent increase compared to 2020 full year shipments of 81,000,300.

A comparison of shipments for full year 2021 to full year 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 18 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 15 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 12 percent.


Tags: North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

US tin plate imports up 51.0 percent in December
03 Feb

US wire rod market continues to resist January price increase
03 Feb

New orders for US manufactured goods down 0.4 percent in December
01 Feb

US manufacturing PMI decreases 1.2 percentage points in January
01 Feb

US slab imports up 2.7 percent in December