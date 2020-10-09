US steel mill shipments up 8.2 percent in August

Friday, 09 October 2020 01:03:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of August 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,532,652 net tons, a 8.2 percent increase from the 6,035,596 net tons shipped in the previous month, July 2020, and a 22.9 percent decrease from the 8,472,088 net tons shipped in August 2019.

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 53,786,455 net tons, a 17.0 percent decrease compared to 2019 shipments of 64,810,436 for eight months.

A comparison of August shipments to the previous month of July shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up 16 percent; hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 9 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 6 percent.