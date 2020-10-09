﻿
English
US steel mill shipments up 8.2 percent in August

Friday, 09 October 2020
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of August 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,532,652 net tons, a 8.2 percent increase from the 6,035,596 net tons shipped in the previous month, July 2020, and a 22.9 percent decrease from the 8,472,088 net tons shipped in August 2019. 

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 53,786,455 net tons, a 17.0 percent decrease compared to 2019 shipments of 64,810,436 for eight months.

A comparison of August shipments to the previous month of July shows the following changes:  cold rolled sheet, up 16 percent; hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 9 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 6 percent.

 


