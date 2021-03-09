﻿
English
US steel mill shipments up 5.3 percent in January

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 01:55:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that, for the month of January 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,420,816 net tons, which is a 5.3 percent increase from the 7,049,785 net tons shipped in the previous month, December 2020, and a 13.1 percent decrease from the 8,535,755 net tons shipped in January 2020.

A comparison of January shipments to the previous month of December shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, up 13 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 6 percent; and hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip down 3 percent.


