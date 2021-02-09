US steel mill shipments up 4.4 percent in December, down 15.8 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 01:58:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of December 2020, US steel mills shipped 7,049,785 net tons, a 4.4 percent increase from the 6,753,447 net tons shipped in the previous month, November 2020, and a 12.1 percent decrease from the 8,021,250 net tons shipped in December 2019.

Shipments for full year 2020 were 81,000,300 net tons, a 15.8 percent decrease compared to 2019 full year shipments of 96,178,278.

A comparison of December shipments to the previous month of November shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, up 3 percent; galvanized sheet, up 2 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 3 percent.