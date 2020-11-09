﻿
US steel mill shipments up 2 percent in September

Monday, 09 November 2020 02:05:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of September 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,662,904 net tons, a 2.0 percent increase from the 6,532,652 net tons shipped in the previous month, August 2020, and a 14.2 percent decrease from the 7,767,310 net tons shipped in September 2019. 

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 60,449,359 net tons, a 16.7 percent decrease compared to 2019 shipments of 72,577,746 for nine months.

A comparison of September shipments to the previous month of August shows the following changes:  hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 2 percent; cold rolled sheet, no change; and hot rolled sheet, down 1 percent.


