US steel mill shipments up 1.8 percent in May

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that for the month of May 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,987,038 net tons, Shipments were up 1.8 percent from the 7,845,008 net tons shipped in the previous month, April 2021, and up 46.2 percent from the 5,461,851 net tons shipped in May 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 37,938,360 net tons, a 7.8 percent increase vs. 2020 shipments of 35,194,683 for five months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first five months of 2020 shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up 3 percent; hot rolled sheet, up 1 percent; and hot dipped galvanized sheet, up 1 percent.