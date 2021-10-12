﻿
English
US steel mill shipments up 1.5 percent in August

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 00:38:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of August 2021, US steel mills shipped 8,404,858 net tons, up 1.5 percent from the 8,278,863 net tons shipped in the previous month. Shipments were up 28.7 percent from the 6,532,652 net tons shipped in August 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 62,653,597 net tons, a 16.5 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 53,786,455 for eight months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first eight months of 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 23 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 17 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 11 percent.


