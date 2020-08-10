US steel mill shipments up 10.3 percent in June

Monday, 10 August 2020 23:20:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of June 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,023,524 net tons, a 10.3 percent increase from the 5,461,851 net tons shipped in the previous month, May 2020, and a 22.0 percent decrease from the 7,718,499 net tons shipped in June 2019.

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 41,218,207 net tons, a 14.5 percent decrease vs. 2019 shipments of 48,223,245 for six months.

A comparison of June shipments to the previous month of May shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 33 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 14 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 12 percent.