US steel mill shipments up 0.6 percent from May to June

Monday, 09 August 2021 23:41:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of June 2021, US steel mills shipped 8,031,516 net tons, a 33.3 percent increase from the 6,023,524 net tons shipped in June 2020. Shipments were up 0.6 percent from the 7,987,038 net tons shipped in the previous month, May 2021.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 45,969,876 net tons, a 11.5 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 41,218,207 for six months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first six months of 2020 shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet up 19 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 14 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 6 percent.