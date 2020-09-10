US steel mill shipments up 0.2 percent in July

Thursday, 10 September 2020 01:18:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of July 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,035,596 net tons, a 0.2 percent increase from the 6,023,524 net tons shipped in the previous month, June 2020, and a 25.6 percent decrease from the 8,115,103 net tons shipped in July 2019.

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 47,253,803 net tons, a 16.1 percent decrease compared to 2019 shipments of 56,338,348 for seven months.

A comparison of July shipments to the previous month of June shows the following changes: hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 4 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 2 percent; and hot rolled sheet, down 1 percent.