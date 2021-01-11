﻿
US steel mill shipments up 0.1 percent in November

Monday, 11 January 2021 01:32:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of November 2020, US steel mills shipped 6,753,447 net tons, a 0.1 percent increase from the 6,747,709 net tons shipped in the previous month, October 2020, and a 11.9 percent decrease from the 7,665,006 net tons shipped in November 2019.

Shipments year-to-date in 2020 are 73,950,515 net tons, a 16.1 percent decrease compared to 2019 shipments of 88,157,028 for 11 months.

A comparison of November shipments to the previous month of October shows the following changes: cold rolled sheet, up 4 percent; hot rolled sheet, no change; and hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, down 2 percent.


