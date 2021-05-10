US steel mill shipments rise 18 percent in March

Monday, 10 May 2021 00:26:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of March 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,950,431 net tons, an 18 percent increase from the 6,735,067 net tons shipped in the previous month, February 2021, and a 1.9 percent increase from the 7,802,192 net tons shipped in March 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 22,106,314 net tons, an 8.3 percent decrease compared to 2020 shipments of 24,109,603 for the first three months.

A comparison of March shipments to the previous month of February shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, up 18 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 17 percent; and hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 16 percent.