﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments rise 18 percent in March

Monday, 10 May 2021 00:26:35 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of March 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,950,431 net tons, an 18 percent increase from the 6,735,067 net tons shipped in the previous month, February 2021, and a 1.9 percent increase from the 7,802,192 net tons shipped in March 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 22,106,314 net tons, an 8.3 percent decrease compared to 2020 shipments of 24,109,603 for the first three months.

A comparison of March shipments to the previous month of February shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, up 18 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 17 percent; and hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip, up 16 percent.


Tags: North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  May

Alpha Metallurgical Resources reports net loss in Q1
07  May

US construction employment remains unchanged in April
07  May

TimkenSteel reports net income in Q1 after Q4 net loss
07  May

US cut-length plate exports up 36.8 percent in March
06  May

US HDG exports up 11.6 percent in March