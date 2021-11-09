﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel mill shipments in September up year-on-year, down month-on-month

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 01:28:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of September 2021, US steel mills shipped 8,085,384 net tons, a 21.3 percent increase from the 6,662,904 net tons shipped in September 2020. Shipments were down 3.8 percent from the 8,404,858 net tons shipped in the previous month, August 2021.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 70,738,981 net tons, a 17 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 60,449,359 for nine months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first nine months of 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 19 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 17 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 12 percent.


Tags: North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Nov

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes up 32.4 percent in October
09 Nov

Metallurgist pleads guilty to falsifying steel strength tests for US submarines
03 Nov

New orders for US manufactured goods up 0.2 percent in September
02 Nov

US CRC imports up 20.8 percent in September
01 Nov

US construction spending down 0.5 percent in September