US steel mill shipments in September up year-on-year, down month-on-month

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 01:28:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of September 2021, US steel mills shipped 8,085,384 net tons, a 21.3 percent increase from the 6,662,904 net tons shipped in September 2020. Shipments were down 3.8 percent from the 8,404,858 net tons shipped in the previous month, August 2021.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 70,738,981 net tons, a 17 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 60,449,359 for nine months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first nine months of 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 19 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 17 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 12 percent.