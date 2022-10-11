US steel mill shipments down 8.7 percent year-on-year in August

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 00:30:25 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of August 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,675,344 net tons, an 8.7 percent decrease from the 8,404,858 net tons shipped in August 2021. Shipments remain virtually unchanged from the 7,676,083 net tons shipped in the previous month, July 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 61,324,568 net tons, down 2.1 compared to 2021 shipments of 62,653,597 net tons for eight months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first eight months of 2021 shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, down 6 percent; corrosion resistant sheet and strip, down 7 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 12 percent.