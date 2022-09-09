US steel mill shipments down 7.3 percent in July

Friday, 09 September 2022 23:15:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of July 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,676,083 net tons, a 7.3 percent decrease from the 8,278,863 net tons shipped in July 2021. Shipments were up 0.9 percent from the 7,606,332 net tons shipped in the previous month, June 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 53,649,224 net tons, down 1.1 percent compared to 2021 shipments of 54,248,739 net tons for seven months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first seven months of 2021 shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, down 5 percent; corrosion resistant sheet and strip, down 6 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 12 percent.