US steel mill shipments down 6.8 percent in February

Monday, 11 April 2022 00:15:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of February 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,232,679 net tons, down 6.8 percent from the 7,757,672 net tons shipped in the previous month, January 2022. Shipments were up 7.4 percent from the 6,753,067 net tons shipped in February 2021.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 14,990,351 net tons, a 5.9 percent increase compared to 2021 shipments of 14,155,883 for two months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first two months of 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 3 percent; hot rolled sheet, up 3 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 4 percent.


Tags: USA North America 

