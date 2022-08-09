﻿
English
US steel mill shipments down 5.3 percent in June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 00:01:20 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of June 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,606,332 net tons, a 5.3 percent decrease from the 8,031,516 net tons shipped in June 2021. Shipments were down 3.8 percent from the 7,910,730 net tons shipped in the previous month, May 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 45,973,141 net tons, no change compared to 2021 shipments of 45,969,876 for six months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first six months of 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, down 3 percent; hot rolled sheet, down 5 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 11 percent.


