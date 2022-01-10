US steel mill shipments down 3.9 percent in November

Monday, 10 January 2022 00:49:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of November 2021, US steel mills shipped 7,893,990 net tons, a 3.9 percent decrease from the 8,215,071 net tons shipped in the previous month, October 2021. Shipments were up 16.9 percent from the 6,753,447 net tons shipped in November 2020.

Shipments year-to-date in 2021 are 86,848,042 net tons, a 17.4 percent increase compared to 2020 shipments of 73,950,515 for 11 months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2021 to the first 11 months of 2020 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 20 percent; cold rolled sheet, up 15 percent; and hot rolled sheet, up 12 percent.