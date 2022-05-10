﻿
US steel mill shipments down 1.4 percent in March

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 23:17:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of March 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,835,600 net tons, a 1.4 percent decrease from the 7,950,431 net tons shipped in March 2021. Shipments were up 8.3 percent from the 7,232,679 net tons shipped in the previous month, February 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 22,826,094 net tons, a 3.3 percent increase compared to 2021 shipments of 22,106,314 for three months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first three months of 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, up 2 percent; hot rolled sheet, down 3 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 6 percent.


Tags: USA North America 

