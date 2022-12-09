US steel mill shipments down 12.2 percent in October

Friday, 09 December 2022 00:19:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of October 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,210,301 net tons, a 12.2 percent decrease from the 8,215,071 net tons shipped in October 2021. Shipments were up 1.0 percent from the 7,140,355 net tons shipped in the previous month, September 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 75,675,222 net tons, down 4.2 percent compared to 2021 shipments of 78,954,052 net tons for 10 months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first 10 months of 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, down 8 percent; hot rolled sheet, down 8 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 14 percent.