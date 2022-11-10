﻿
English
US steel mill shipments down 11.7 percent in September

Thursday, 10 November 2022
       

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of September 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,140,355 net tons, an 11.7 percent decrease from the 8,085,384 net tons shipped in September 2021. Shipments were down 7 percent from the 7,675,344 net tons shipped in the previous month, August 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 68,464,921 net tons, down 3.2 percent compared to 2021 shipments of 70,738,981 net tons for nine months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first nine months of 2021 shows the following changes: hot rolled sheet, down 8 percent; corrosion resistant sheet and strip, down 8 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 13 percent.


