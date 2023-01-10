US steel mill shipments decline in November

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 01:15:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of November 2022, US steel mills shipped 6,938,520 net tons, a 12.1 percent decrease from the 7,893,990 net tons shipped in November 2021.

Shipments were down 3.8 percent from the 7,210,301 net tons shipped in the previous month, October 2022. Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 82,613,742 net tons, down 4.9 percent compared to 2021 shipments of 86,848,042 net tons for 11 months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first 11 months of 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, down 9 percent; hot rolled sheet, down 9 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 14 percent.