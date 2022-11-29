US steel imports up 7.4 percent in October

Tuesday, 29 November 2022 22:56:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in October 2022 increased by 7.4 percent from September to total 2,181,882 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 19.8 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in October totaled $3.24 billion, compared to $3.10 billion in September and $3.51 billion in October 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in October include: Canada, with 509,464 mt; Mexico, with 383,282 mt; South Korea, with 183,246 mt; Brazil, with 183,217 mt; and Germany, with 97,812 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 395,723 mt in October, up from 333,305 mt in September and 340,680 mt in October 2021. Flat product imports totaled 824,927 mt in October, up from 800,389 mt in September but down from 1,042,549 mt in October 2021. Long product imports totaled 424,561 mt in October, up from 352,221 mt in September but down from 441,307 mt in October 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 451,510 mt in October, down from 461,421 mt in September but up from 352,015 mt in October 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in October 2022 was estimated at 23 percent, compared to 22 percent in September and 24 percent year-to-date.