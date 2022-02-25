US steel imports up 6.7 percent in January

Friday, 25 February 2022 22:43:28 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in January 2022 increased 6.7 percent from December to total 2,795,098 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 27.1 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in January totaled $3.85 billion, compared to $3.82 billion in December and $1.65 billion in January 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in January include: Canada, with 523,749 mt; Mexico, with 517,687 mt; Brazil, with 385,572 mt; Russia, with 144,131 mt; and Korea, with 137,936 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 725,043 mt in January, up from 565,017 mt in December but down from 1,051,215 mt in January 2021. Flat product imports totaled 1,179,010 mt in January, up from 1,163,324 mt in December and 544,826 mt in January 2021. Long product imports totaled 443,577 mt in January, up from 361,035 mt in December and 330,416 mt in January 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 349,283 mt in January, down from 426,557 mt in December and 211,272 mt in January 2021.