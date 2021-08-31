US steel imports up 2.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 31 August 2021 00:19:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in July 2021 increased 2.7 percent from June to total 2,732,521 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows an 11.2 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in July totaled $3.10 billion, compared to $2.84 billion in June and $1.72 billion in July 2020.

Top sources for US steel imports in July include: Canada, with 594,500 mt; Brazil, with 413,306 mt; Mexico, with 349,343 mt; Korea, with 265,573 mt; and Russia, with 210,539 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 794,529 mt in July, up from 727,181 mt in June and 1,151,237 mt in July 2020. Flat product imports totaled 1,059,331 mt in July, up from 1,002,964 mt in June and 670,659 mt in July 2020. Long product imports totaled 406,965 mt in July, down from 438,749 mt in June but up from 307,901 mt in July 2020. Pipe and tube imports totaled 334,885 mt in July, down from 354,152 mt in June but up from 229,392 mt in July 2020.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in July 2021 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 21 percent in June and 20 percent year-to-date.