US steel imports up 2.2 percent in June

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 18:28:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in June 2022 increased by 2.2 percent from May to total 2,550,475 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 2.7 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in June totaled $4.02 billion, compared to $3.79 billion in May and $2.84 billion in June 2021.

Top sources for US steel imports in June include: Canada, with 576,209 mt; Mexico, with 472,856 mt; South Korea, with 271,270 mt; Brazil, with 181,568 mt; and Russia, with 111,753 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 533,981 mt in June, up from 354,939 mt in May but down from 727,177 mt in June 2021. Flat product imports totaled 1,025,251 mt in June, up from 942,591 mt in May and 964,788 mt in June 2021. Long product imports totaled 432,709 mt in June, down from 608,352 mt in May and 438,346 mt in June 2021. Pipe and tube imports totaled 446,828 mt in June, down from 479,999 mt in May but up from 353,884 mt in June 2021.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in June 2022 was estimated at 25 percent, compared to 25 percent in May and 25 percent year-to-date.