US steel imports up 18.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 01:27:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in October 2020 increased 18.9 percent from September to total 1,362,792 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 31.9 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in October totaled $1.17 billion, compared to $1.05 billion in September and $1.79 billion in October 2019.

Top sources for US steel imports in October include: Canada, with 405,346 mt; Mexico, with 252,348 mt; Korea, with 132,068 mt; Brazil, with 91,386 mt; and Japan, with 85,670 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 217,497 mt in October, up from 77,021 mt in September but down from 624,870 mt in October 2019. Flat product imports totaled 592,102 mt in October, down from 610,323 mt in September and 693,833 mt in October 2019. Long product imports totaled 310,734 mt in October, up from 225,046 mt in September and 309,131 mt in October 2019. Pipe and tube imports totaled 182,601 mt in October, up from 169,197 mt in September but down from 307,639 mt in October 2019.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in October 2020 was estimated at 18 percent, compared to 16 percent in September, and 18 percent year-to-date.