US steel imports up 16.7 percent in September

Wednesday, 27 October 2021 20:16:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in September 2021 increased 16.7 percent from August to total 2,938,323 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 156.4 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in September totaled $3.49 billion, compared to $3.05 billion in August and $1.05 billion in September 2020.

Top sources for US steel imports in September include: Canada, with 747,027 mt; Mexico, with 401,861 mt; Brazil, with 386,375 mt; Korea, with 270,998 mt; and Germany, with 152,123 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 616,806 mt in September, up from 535,867 mt in August and 77,021 mt in September 2020. Flat product imports totaled 1,257,617 mt in September, up from 1,150,950 mt in August and 628,998 mt in September 2020. Long product imports totaled 456,365 mt in September, up from 379,240 mt in August and 225,046 mt in September 2020. Pipe and tube imports totaled 459,104 mt in September, up from 310,176 mt in August and 169,197 mt in September 2020.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in September 2021 was estimated at 25 percent, compared to 21 percent in August and 21 percent year-to-date.