US steel imports up 14.8 percent in June

Monday, 26 July 2021 00:08:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in June 2021 increased 14.8 percent from May to total 2,630,728 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 106.1 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in June totaled $2.80 billion, compared to $2.45 billion in May and $1.20 billion in June 2020.

Top sources for US steel imports in June include: Canada, with 579,405 mt; Mexico, with 379,379 mt; Brazil, with 306,643 mt; Korea, with 248,582 mt; and Russia, with 161,319 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 727,181 mt in June, up from 598,818 mt in May and 63,334 mt in June 2020. Flat product imports totaled 975,611 mt in June, up from 935,712 mt in May and 575,196 mt in June 2020. Long product imports totaled 438,320 mt in June, up from 393,888 mt in May and 284,357 mt in June 2020. Pipe and tube imports totaled 352,437 mt in June, up from 297,232 mt in May and 298,479 mt in June 2020.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in June 2021 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 20 percent in May and 19 percent year-to-date.