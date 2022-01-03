US steel imports up 13.9 percent in November

Monday, 03 January 2022 22:48:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in November 2021 increased 13.9 percent from October to total 2,831,461 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 127.4 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel imports in November totaled $3.64 billion, compared to $3.24 billion in October and $1.13 billion in November 2020.

Top sources for US steel imports in November include: Canada, with 613,565 mt; Mexico, with 470,494 mt; Russia, with 271,824 mt; Korea, with 210,671 mt; and Japan, with 163,001 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 481,586 mt in November, up from 340,834 mt in October and 122,418 mt in November 2020. Flat product imports totaled 1,390,692 mt in November, up from 1,267,879 mt in October and 572,905 mt in November 2020. Long product imports totaled 488,808 mt in November, up from 441,546 mt in October and 297,465 mt in November 2020. Pipe and tube imports totaled 383,538 mt in November, up from 354,195 mt in October and 161,327 mt in November 2020.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in November 2021 was estimated at 27 percent, compared to 24 percent in October and 22 percent year-to-date.