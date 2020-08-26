US steel imports nearly double in July

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 01:02:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in July 2020 increased 92.5 percent from June to total 2,440,509 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows an 8.8 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in July totaled $1.71 billion, compared to $1.19 billion in June and $2.39 billion in July 2019.

Top sources for US steel imports in July include: Brazil, with 1,119,140 mt; Canada, with 380,689 mt; Mexico, with 210,995 mt; Korea, with 143,512 mt; and Germany, with 85,274 mt.

Major steel products imported in July include blooms, billets and slab at a combined 1,151,036 mt; hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip, at 206,966 mt; rebar, at 113,566; HRC, at 111,344 mt; CRC, at 80,042 mt; and tin plate, at 77,972 mt.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in July 2020 was estimated at 20 percent, compared to 21 percent in June, and 19 percent year-to-date.