US steel imports down 9.3 percent in November

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 00:45:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in November 2020 decreased 9.3 percent from October to total 1,244,504 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 12.7 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in November totaled $1.13 billion, compared to $1.19 billion in October and $1.41 billion in November 2019.

Top sources for US steel imports in November include: Canada, with 368,869 mt; Mexico, with 214,326 mt; Korea, with 115,332 mt; Germany, with 107,972 mt; and Turkey, with 47,929 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 122,418 mt in November, down from 217,418 mt in October and down from 196,803 mt in November 2019. Flat product imports totaled 572,873 mt in November, down from 593,113 mt in October and down from 578,657 mt in November 2019. Long product imports totaled 297,342 mt in November, down from 315,095 mt in October and up from 251,251 mt in November 2019. Pipe and tube imports totaled 161,178 mt in November, down from 185,929 mt in October and down from 324,207 mt in November 2019.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in November 2020 was estimated at 17 percent, compared to 18 percent in October, and 18 percent year-to-date.