US steel imports down 22.8 percent in June

Monday, 27 July 2020 00:16:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in June 2020 decreased 22.8 percent from May to total 1,262,188 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 31.8 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel imports in June totaled $1.19 billion, compared to $1.41 billion in May and $1.81 billion in June 2019.

Top sources for US steel imports in June include: Canada, with 335,962 mt; Mexico, with 217,887 mt; Korea, with 169,317 mt; Germany, with 75,689 mt; and Taiwan, with 59,128 mt.

Major steel products imported in June include hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip, at 153,243 mt; HRC, at 110,388 mt; OCTG, at 92,757 mt; CRC, at 80,906 mt; line pipe, at 77,424 mt; and rebar, at 70,446 mt.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the US steel import market share in June 2020 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 23 percent in May, and 19 percent year-to-date.