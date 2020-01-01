﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Latest Steel News

US steel imports down 21.1 percent in full-year 2020

Top sources for US steel imports in 2020 include Canada, with 4,755,086 mt; Brazil, with 3,673,041 mt; Mexico, with 3,010,235 ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.