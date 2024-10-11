US steel imports decrease by 2.01 percent in August from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in August this year decreased 2.01 percent from July and up 3.97 percent year on year to total 2,154,952 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in August totaled $2.58 billion, compared to $2.71 billion in July and $2.79 billion in August last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in August include: Canada with 453,338 mt, Brazil with 413,005 mt, South Korea with 243,041 mt, Mexico with 146,186 mt, Vietnam with 139,834 mt, and Germany with 114,419 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 475,111 mt in August, up from 352,251 mt in July and 371,354 mt in August last year. Flat product imports totaled 897,699 mt in August, down from 950,587 mt in July and 767,280 mt in August 2023. Long product imports totaled 336,581 mt in August, down from 485,387 mt in July and 457,459 mt in August last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 355,338 mt in August, up from 308,174 mt in July and up from 393,329 mt in August 2023.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in August 2024 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 22 percent in July.