US steel import permits up 5.2 percent in January

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:23:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of January 2022 totaled 2,756,028 mt. This was a 5.2 percent increase from the 2,620,324 mt in final census data totals recorded in December and a 25.4 percent increase from the 2,198,611 mt in census data totals recorded in January 2021.

In January, import permits for flat steel products totaled 1,260,228 mt, down 0.3 percent from December’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 463,227 mt, up 28.3 percent from December; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 427,095 mt, up 0.1 percent from December; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 618,465 mt, up 9.5 percent from December.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in January were Canada (532,458 mt), Mexico (528,591 mt), Brazil (297,177 mt), Korea (202,572 mt), and Vietnam (120,972 mt).