US steel import permits up 30.9 percent in March

Thursday, 07 April 2022 20:14:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of March 2022 totaled 2,792,720 mt. This was a 30.9 percent increase from the 2,133,998 mt in final census data totals recorded in February and a 33.2 percent increase from the 2,096,028 mt in census data totals recorded in March 2021.

In March, import permits for flat steel products totaled 1,120,519 mt, up 39.9 percent from February’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 590,292 mt, up 34.2 percent from February; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 531,164 mt, up 52.6 percent from February; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 447,759 mt, up 0.3 percent from February.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in March were Canada (535,768 mt), Mexico (465,971 mt), Korea (305,569 mt), Brazil (277,158 mt), and Vietnam (153,816 mt).