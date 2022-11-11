US steel import permits up 2.7 percent in October

Friday, 11 November 2022 21:00:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of October 2022 totaled 2,085,122 mt. This was a 2.7 percent increase from the 2,031,001 mt in final census data totals recorded in September but a 7.7 percent decrease from the 2,259,209 mt in census data totals recorded in October 2021.

In October, import permits for flat steel products totaled 818,404 mt, up 2.3 percent from September’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 426,566 mt, up 21.1 percent from September; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 385,838 mt, down 16.4 percent from September; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 381,277 mt, up 14.4 percent from September.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in October were Canada (502,427 mt), Mexico (381,193 mt), Brazil (180,086 mt), South Korea (105,841 mt), and Germany (98,619 mt).