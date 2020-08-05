US steel import permits up 23.7 percent in July

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 00:35:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of July 2020 totaled 1,567,629 mt. This was a 23.7 percent increase from the 1,267,472 mt in final census data totals recorded in June but a 42.9 percent decrease from the 2,748,136 mt in census data totals recorded in July 2019.

In July, steel products with the largest total steel import permits included blooms, billets and slab at a combined 248,261 mt; HDG, at 183,111 mt; rebar, at 127,340 mt; HRC, at 112,105 mt; CRC, at 88,751 mt; and tin plate, at 84,708 mt.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in July were Canada (382,524 mt), Brazil (247,539 mt), Mexico (212,588 mt), Korea (131,958 mt), and Turkey (76,425 mt).