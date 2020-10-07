US steel import permits up 16.8 percent in September

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 19:37:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of September 2020 totaled 1,373,222 mt. This was a 16.8 percent increase from the 1,175,573 mt in final census data totals recorded in August and a 20.3 percent decrease from the 1,723,416 mt in census data totals recorded in September 2019.

In September, steel products with the largest total steel import permits included blooms, billets and slab at a combined 284,483 mt; HDG, at 174,387 mt; HRC, at 118,253 mt; CRC, at 68,037 mt; tin plate, at 57,074 mt; and plates in coil, at 44,986 mt.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in September were Canada (363,672 mt), Brazil (226,696 mt), Mexico (226,145 mt), Korea (87,963 mt), and Germany (52,656 mt).