US steel import permits up 16 percent in June

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 23:09:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of June 2021 totaled 2,658,463 mt. This was a 16.0 percent increase from the 2,291,613 mt in census data totals recorded in May but a 108.3 percent increase from the 1,643,480 mt in census data totals recorded in June 2020.

In June, import permits for flat steel products totaled 917,411 mt, down 28.1 percent from May’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 426,093 mt, up 8.2 percent from May; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 355,354 mt, up 19.6 percent from May; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 821,944 mt, up 37.3 percent from May.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in June were Canada (481,265 mt), Mexico (382,983 mt), Brazil (360,403 mt), Korea (257,662 mt), and Russia (204,599 mt).