US steel import permits up 1.4 percent in June

Monday, 11 July 2022 21:20:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of June 2022 totaled 2,529,784 mt. This was a 1.4 percent increase from the 2,494,785 mt in final census data totals recorded in May but a 3.5 percent decrease from the 2,621,532 mt in census data totals recorded in June 2021.

In June, import permits for flat steel products totaled 937,811 mt, down 0.5 percent from May’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 177,600 mt, down 70.8 percent from May; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 523,740 mt, up 9.1 percent from May; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 536,279 mt, up 51.1 percent from May.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in June were Canada (548,632 mt), Mexico (475,746 mt), South Korea (304,905 mt), Brazil (202,468 mt), and Russia (111,753 mt).