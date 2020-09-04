﻿
US steel import permits down 48.9 percent in August

Friday, 04 September 2020 20:22:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of August 2020 totaled 1,247,695 mt. This was a 48.9 percent decrease from the 2,445,948 mt in final census data totals recorded in July and a 31.9 percent decrease from the 1,831,781 mt in census data totals recorded in August 2019.

In August, steel products with the largest total steel import permits included HDG, at 159,006 mt; HRC, at 110,849 mt; blooms, billets and slab at a combined 97,968 mt; CRC, at 75,210 mt; rebar, at 68,244 mt; and line pipe, at 66,435 mt.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in August were Canada (351,575 mt), Mexico (241,766 mt), Korea (151,060 mt), Japan (64,006 mt), and Germany (44,117 mt).


