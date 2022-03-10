US steel import permits down 25.4 percent in February

Thursday, 10 March 2022 21:50:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of February 2022 totaled 2,062,617 mt. This was a 25.4 percent decrease from the 2,764,419 mt in final census data totals recorded in January but a 19.5 percent increase from the 1,725,389 mt in census data totals recorded in February 2021.

In February, import permits for flat steel products totaled 765,951 mt, down 35.4 percent from January’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 418,075 mt, down 5.8 percent from January; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 329,581 mt, down 7.4 percent from January; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 460,662 mt, down 32.3 percent from January.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in February were Canada (410,976 mt), Mexico (376,062 mt), Brazil (298,848 mt), Korea (168,134 mt), and Vietnam (78,579 mt).