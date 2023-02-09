US steel import permits down 14 percent in January

Thursday, 09 February 2023 02:11:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of January 2023 totaled 2,252,699 mt. This was a 14.0 percent decrease from the 2,620,324 mt in final census data totals recorded in December and an 18.5 percent decrease from the 2,764,419 mt in census data totals recorded in January 2022.

In January, import permits for flat steel products totaled 795,470 mt, up 9.0 percent from December’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 428,316 mt, up 23.7 percent from December; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 481,997 mt, down 14.9 percent from December; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 476,987 mt, up 62.7 percent from December.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in January were Canada (536,535 mt), Mexico (415,368 mt), Brazil (280,384 mt), Japan (97,922 mt), and South Korea (94,594 mt).